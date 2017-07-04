India vs Pakistan: Kainat Imtiaz finds inspiration in Jhulan Goswami, shares emotional post on Instagram (Instagram).

India vs Pakistan: In yet another Sunday clash of India and Pakistan, Mithali Raj and the team won against Sana Mir and Co by 95 runs in the Group stage of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. Even though the two countries facing off on the border, things are slightly different when it comes to the cricketing field. Recently, it was former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had set an outstanding example by sharing a picture of himself with Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed’s son. Now, Pakistan women cricket team’s seamer Kainat Imtiaz took the opportunity to get herself clicked with her childhood hero and Indian women cricket team’s fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

Kainat took to Instagram to share her excitement with the world and said in the in 2005 Asia Cup she was a ball picker and it was the first time she saw the Indian team. Kainat added that she was mesmerised by Goswami who was the fastest bowler back then and hence chose to be a cricketer. She added, its been 12 years and she is now playing in this ODI World Cup with one her inspiration.

“[sic.] Let me share a story with you all. In 2005 i saw the Indian team for the 1st time as the Asia cup was held in Pakistan. I was the ball picker during the tornament… I saw @jhulangoswami. The fastest bowler of that time. I was so impressed that I chose cricket as a career. Specificly fast bowling. Its a proud moment for me as after 12 years today in 2017 I am playing this ODI World Cup with one of my inspirations and getting more inspired,”the Pakistan fast bowler wrote.

So far the Indian women’s team has won all its matches. Against Pakistan, the team had set a substandard target of 169 but won the match thanks to an emphatic bowling display from the left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht who picked up 5 wickets conceding 18 runs. The Opposition was bowled out for just 74 runs as Mithali Raj’s team registered its third consecutive victory.