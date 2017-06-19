India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy Final: Rashid Latif sends message to Virender Sehwag, says nobody is ‘baap’ or ‘beta’ in cricket

Rashid Latif is former Pakistan captain.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif on Sunday congratulated Sarfraz Ahmed & Co. as the latter scripted history by handing over an 180-run defeat to India. Latif, taking to YouTube, took on ex-India cricketer Virender Sehwag, and said that “baap” or “beta.” Speaking further, Latif said that at the league stage, India handed a massive defeat to Pakistan, but later was vice-versa is seen in the final. He termed India’s defeat as ‘a part of cricket’. The former Pakistan captain also said that India and Pakistan should play more often. “There should be more Test matches, ODIs, T20 Matches between both sides. Pakistani players should play in IPL and Indian players should play in PSL,” he added.

Latif further added that Asia is the biggest market in world cricket, and series like Ashes series are nothing in its competition. “India and Pakistan is the biggest market. ICC knows this. this is the reason why it won’t allow bilateral series”, he added.

He also spoke about recent comments on Twitter saying that nobody is bigger or smaller. “For the first time, there was a war on social media. Both countries love cricket. It’s a message of love from Pakistan. Hope same comes from Virender Sehwag. We respect all Indians and people from India love us too. However, an atmosphere is created which media takes advantage of”. Congratulating the Pakistan team, Latif said that the team, as well as the support staff, deserve credit for the win. He also hailed India’s performance saying that Virat Kohli and co. also deserve to congratulate for reaching the final of the major ICC event.

Soon after India’s win against Bangladesh in the semi-final, Sehwag had tweeted, “Well tried Pote. Great effort to reach semis.Ghar ki hi baat hai. Father’s Day par Bete ke saath final hai. Mazaak ko serious mat liyo bete. (Well tried grandson. Great effort to reach semi-final. It is a home affair. Final with son on Father’s Day. Don’t take the joke seriously, son)”.