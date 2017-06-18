India vs Pakistan Hockey World League Semi-final: India thrash Pakistan 7-1

India beat Pakistan 7-1 in the semi-final. (IE)

India vs Pakistan Hockey World League Semi-final: In another Ind vs Pak Super Sunday encounter, India defeated Pakistan 7-l at the Hockey World League (HWL) semifinal at the Lee Valley and Tennis Court. Leading to the final, India had a great campaign in the HWL with two straight wins against Scotland (4-1) and Canada (3-0). To the contrary, Pakistan had completely opposite results. They lost both their matches against Netherlands (0-4) and Canada (0-6). Akashdeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh were the X-factors behind Indian hockey team’s performance at the tournament. At the same time, India is also battling Pakistan on the cricket field just some 10 miles from the hockey stadium and is chasing a stiff target of 339 for India to chase.

This is the biggest win for India against Pakistan in terms of the goal. Earlier, India had beaten Pakistan 7-4 on two occasions, first in Champions Trophy in 2003 and then at Commonwealth Games 2010.

The teams were in a deadlock for the first 13 minutes, but it was broken by Harmanpreet Singh. Pardeep Mor made his way from the right flank towards the goal but the ball had hit a Pakistan player’s foot and a penalty corner was awarded. Even though it was not the best connection with the ball, Singh sent the ball past Pakistan keeper Amjad to make it 1-0. Muhammad Aleem Bilal who was the biggest threat to the Indian side kept testing the Indian defense, but he could not make it pay in terms of goals.

Then came the second goal from Talwinder Singh. Singh got the final touch to a deflected shot of SV Sunil in the Pakistan goal to make it 2-0.

The second quarter was completely dominated by India with the final score of 3-0 with Talwinder Singh getting scoring two and one goal Harmanpreet Singh. In the third quarter, Pakistan did try to make a comeback by creating a few chances. But the man in the goal, Vikas Dahiya did not let any ball get past him – his superiority between the goalposts was magnificent to behold.

Meanwhile, the Indian strikers were going all out against the Pakistan keeper with Harmanpreet Singh again finding a way to rattle the net but this time with a fierce hit to make it 4-0.

For Pakistan the only goal scored was by Mohammad Umar Bhutta, with just four minutes to go.