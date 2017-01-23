India vs Pakistan: from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, 5 times when Indian icons thrashed Pak

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli batting together. (Source: Reuters)

Today, Sri Lankan Cricket President Thilanga Sumathipala brought a good news for the India-Pakistan cricket fans by announcing that both the nations will be a part of the Independence Cup to be played in Sri Lanka in 2018. Even though their rivalry goes in all the other sports as well, cricket is treated like a religion in both the nations, making it the most adored sport.

Over the years India and Pakistan have been involved in some thrilling encounters providing the fans some memorable moments. Let’s take a moment and relive the top individual performances by Indians against Pakistan:

1. Sachin Tendulkar’s knock of 98 runs in the 2003 ICC World Cup

The 2003 World Cup match between India and Pakistan is best remembered for the destructive opening partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag and their dismantling of Pakistan’s fast bowling attack consisting of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar.

Sachin scored 98 runs from just 75 balls and later accepted that there hasn’t been a better World Cup match, he hasn’t been a part of. India successfully chased down the target of 274 runs in that match and went on to play the final against Australia.

2. Ajay Jadeja’s cameo in 1996 World Cup Quarter-Final

The 1996 World Cup final is famous for two reasons: Venktesh Prasad’s feud with Aamir Sohail and Jadeja’s destruction towards the end of Indian innings. Batting first, India was in a comfortbale position because of the half-centuries from Navjot Singh Sidhu (93) and Sachin Tendulkar (90) but it was Ajay Jadeja’s special effort towards the end that took men in blue to a strong total.

The middle-order batsman smashed 45 runs from just 25 balls at a crucial stage, 4o which came from the final two overs of Waqar Younis.

3. Virat Kohli’s 183 runs in Asia Cup

Virat Kohli’s highest ODI score came against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup where he helped India chase down a big total of 330 runs in a high-pressure game. His innings included 22 fours and a six.

4. Sourav Ganguly’s 5/16 in Friendship Cup in 1997

When it comes to matches against Pakistan, the motivation comes naturally to Indian players. In 1998, Pakistan was heading towards a big win as they were comfortably sitting at 102/3 after dismissing India for just 182 runs.

Stepped up the ‘King of Kolkata’ and picked up 5 wickets to win the match for India by 34 runs. He finished with the figures of 10-3-16-5 which is also his career best figures in the ODIs.

5. Sachin Tendulkar’s 118 in Sharjah in 1996

Sachin had scored just three runs in his last two matches but made a superb comeback by scoring 118 runs against a strong Pakistan bowling line-up and helped India to score 300 plus runs in ODIs for the first time. He also picked up two wickets in the same match.