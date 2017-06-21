India vs Pakistan final: Pak’s Azhar Ali takes to Twitter to thank Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh; learn why

Pak’s Azhar Ali takes to Twitter to thank Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh(Twitter).

Amidst the resignation of Anil Kumble as the coach of Indian cricket team and Virat Kohli and men going for a five-match ODI series against West Indies there is one more news that has gone viral on social media; a tweet by Azhar Ali. The tweet was thanks to Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli. But why?

A few days after ICC Champions Trophy Final between India and Pakistan, Pakistan’s opener Azhar Ali tweeted,”Thanks to these legends for sparing their time for my kids they were so happy,” His tweet was followed by pictures of Dhoni, Yuvraj and Virat posing along with his sons. Ever since it was posted, the tweet has over 4,700 ‘likes’ and ‘2300’retweets so far- and is very much counting.

Thanks to these legends for sparing their time for my kids they were so happy…. @msdhoni @imVkohli @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/mxWlwsOxrI — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) June 20, 2017

On one side where people were being arrested across India for sedition and hurting religious sentiments for celebrating Pakistan’s win, these pictures had touched the hearts of millions and one of them was filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt who commented on the photos. He said that humanity was restored citing the picture.

Humanity restored! The world is changed by your action not your opinion. — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 20, 2017

A night before final, another picture was going around the social media. It was a picture of Dhoni holding Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed’s son, Abdullah. The next day the Indian team faced an embarrassing defeat of 180 runs by the hands of Pakistan. The only take away that India had was a Man of The Series won by Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan.

India will now play five-match ODI series against West Indies at the Caribbean which starts from June 23. The Indian team has rested Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for this tour.