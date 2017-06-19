India vs Pakistan Final: Mohammed Shami loses cool at the Oval as Pak fan abuses Indian cricketers

India vs Pakistan Final: Mohammed Shami lost his cool when a Pak fan used foul language against Indian cricket team. (Source: AP)

India vs Pakistan Final: Cricket matches between India and Pakistan are always tense and the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday was no exception. Both the teams were pumped up for the match and the Green Army got the better of Men in Blue to win their maiden Champions Trophy title. Even though there were not too many on-field battles, things did turn ugly after the match got over. In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami was left fuming after a Pak fan started to abuse the Indian cricketers on the ground.

The incident took place after India lost the match by 180 runs and the players were making their way back to the dressing room after the presentation ceremony. Right then a fan started to use foul language from the stands. He can be heard mocking Indian players by repeatedly asking “Baap Kaun Hai (who’s the father)”. While the other Indian players ignored these comments, Mohammed Shami couldn’t control his anger and turned towards that fan asking him to repeat what he said. However, FinancialExpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Watch the incident here:

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni intervened and asked Shami to ignore the comments and silently move upstairs by not reacting. Even after Shami left the fan continued to lash out at the Indian players. He can be heard saying, “when they say it we accept so when we say, why can’t they?”

Batting first, Pakistan had put up a strong total of 338/4 thanks to a crafty century by Fakhar Zaman. Indian batsmen surrendered in the run-chase giving Pakistan an easy victory. This was Pakistan’s third ICC tournament win, having earlier won the 50-over World Cup in 1992 and the World Twenty20 in 2009.