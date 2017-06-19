India vs Pakistan final: Here’s what Virat Kohli said after loss to arch rival in ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Pakistan was the better side in the final: Virat Kohli. (PTI)

India vs Pakistan Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: In the Super Sunday clash between India and Pakistan, Sarfraz Ahmed and team thrashed Virat Kohli and co by 180 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday. In the post match conference, Team India skipper Virat Kohli said that it was a disappointing loss. He gave credit to Pakistan for their spectacular performance in the final and said that the green brigade had outclassed India in all three departments. Defending his decision to field first after winning the toss he said, “The decision was not wrong as the pitch was constant throughout the match but we could not perform to our best. We will learn from our mistakes.”

He said,”Both our batsmen and bowlers did not perform well. Kohli added,”Our bowlers could have taken a lot of wickets but could not achieve the task. The pitch was constant throughout the match but our batsmen did not try to stay longer on the pitch.”

The Indian skipper showed disappointment that his team could not get the wicket of Fakhar Anand who scored a century – he would have been dismissed cheaply was it not for an inexcusable no ball by Jasprit Bumrah. “Sometimes small things can become a big problem at the end,” said Kohli. Clearly unhappy, Kohli added,” we have seen things like this in the past and it repeated today in the final too.”

Kohli went on to congratulate the winning Pakistan side and said that their comeback in the tournament shows the potential of the team. He said, “The win shows that on Pakistan’s day, they can defeat any team.”

Even though Kohli was disappointed for the embarrassing loss, he praised his team’s performance in the tournament which had helped them reach the final. Praising Pakistan team again he said,” Pakistan is the better side in all the three departments shows that no team should be taken lightly. He also confessed that Pakistan showed more enthusiasm than us. He added, “we tried to show our best performance but were just outclassed by both batting and bowling of Pakistan side.”