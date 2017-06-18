India vs Pakistan Final Champions Trophy 2017: Take a chill, Pak! Despite this loss, we still have a better record than you in ICC tournaments

India still better than Pakistan when it comes to overall records of ICC tournaments. (Reuters)

India vs Pakistan final ICC Champions Trophy: Amidst the craziness on Twitter after Pakistan’s win over India by 180 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy final 2017 at Oval Stadium, the fans have forgotten that India still has a better overall record in all ICC tournament. So, take the taunts with a pinch of salt! The Men in Blue are now 13-2 and this was the fourth ICC Champions Trophy final for the Indian team. India has defeated Pakistan twice in the finals of the global tournaments. The first being in the 2007 T20 World Cup in which India beat the green army by five runs. The second came in 1985 but back then there was no ICC tournament, it was the World Championship of Cricket. India defeated Pakistan by eight wickets.

India has been the most successful team in the Champions Trophy history with this being the fourth final for the side. They lost to New Zealand in 2000, shared the trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002, and beat England in the final in 2013. Pakistan has reached the Champions Trophy final for the first time.

If we talk about the last eight years, India has won two ICC tournaments – 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. The win-loss record of the team during this period was 34-7, best among all teams.

If to mention the total runs of the top three batsmen of both the sides, Shikhar Dhawan (317), Rohit Sharma (304) and Virat Kohli (253) has a combined total of 874. On the other side, Pakistan has an aggregate of 406 runs.

So, no matter the result, whatever the mocking brigade says is just so much water off a duck’s back. And as Virat Kohli said, “Small margins can be massive but we’ve only lost a game of cricket, we need to move forward and learn from our mistakes. The pitch was consistent throughout, we backed out strengths (to chase)”.