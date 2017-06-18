India vs Pakistan Final Champions Trophy 2017: Finally mauka mauka as Pak fans get euphoric after win over India

The green army has seen their side lose to India on multiple occasions at the ICC tournaments so when they finally got the ‘mauka mauka’, they couldn’t help but get euphoric about it. (Associated Press)

India vs Pakistan Final Champions Trophy 2017: 10 years after India’s close win in the T20 World Cup in South Africa, Pakistan finally took its revenge on Sunday evening by defeating Men in Blue by 180 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. Asked to bat first, Pakistan put up a strong total of 338/4 from their 50 overs as Fakhar Zaman went on to hit his maiden century. Pakistan’s win in their first ever Champions Trophy final certainly gave their fans a reason to cheer for they have waited for the opportunity for a long, long time. The green army has seen their side lose to India on multiple occasions at the ICC tournaments so when they finally got the ‘mauka mauka’, they couldn’t help but get euphoric about it. Here are some Twitter reactions from Pak fans:

However, as Virat Kohli said in his post match comments, it was just another game of cricket and the team will learn a lot from it. “Small margins can be massive but we’ve only lost a game of cricket, we need to move forward and learn from our mistakes. The pitch was consistent throughout, we backed our strengths (to chase). We can’t take anyone lightly but they were more intense and passionate on the day. With the ball we could have had a few more wicket-taking opportunities.” said Kohli.

Dhoni out, Pant in. WC19 is in Eng, Dhoni doesn’t have a single century outside Asia to his name plus he too busy making it in Bollywood — Tanveer Bal (@tanveerbal) June 18, 2017

Hence today proved, why India keeps avoiding to play against Pakistan. Govt permission is Excuse.. India is just Afraid of playing Pakistan — MUHAMMAD ZUBAIR (@MZubairX) June 18, 2017

India really respect father’s day…i mean look how they gave pakistan a fathers day gift of the champions trophy???????????? #CT17Final #Pakvsindia — Muhammed Awais???? (@itzaw41s) June 18, 2017

Team Pakistan didn’t just win – they won by over a hundred runs against an arrogant India! #PakistanZindabad — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) June 18, 2017

This is going to be the worst defeat in the history of defeats. #PakistanZindabad — M. (@meethacravings) June 18, 2017

This performance will be remembered long by both Indian and Pakistani fans 🙂 Pakistan ‘ve made this #CT17 truly memorable — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 18, 2017

Since India and Pakistan are not playing bilateral series any more, the next match between these two sides might be played in the 2019 ICC World Cup. So, for the fans it is going to be a long wait.