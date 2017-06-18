India vs Pakistan Final: After big Champions Trophy loss, securitymen deployed at MS Dhoni residence in Ranchi

Securitymen deployed at MS Dhoni residence in Ranchi. (ANI)

India vs Pakistan Final: After big Champions Trophy loss to Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan, threat perception has again emerged for India’s former skipper and current team member MS Dhoni. With fans disappointed, the government is taking no chances and it has deployed a number of securitymen at the Dhoni residence in Ranchi, Jharkhand to ensure no untoward incident happens that could threaten the residents’ security. It may be recalled that in another loss quite a few years ago, fans had descended on Dhoni’s house and pelted it with stones, a really ugly situation was fortunately avoided then. Since that time no chances are taken by the state government and security is always enhanced whenever Team India suffers a big loss. Considering that this was a loss to arch rivals Pakistan, the disappointment of the fans is greater.

A decade ago in 2007, furious cricket fans in Ranchi stormed the house of MS Dhoni after India shockingly lost a league game to minnows Bangladesh by 5 wickets in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad. Approximately 200 fans damaged the walls and pillars of Dhoni’s house. Dhoni personally had a bad outing in the 2007 edition of World Cup where India lost to sub-continental neighbours Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to subsequently crash out from the tournament. The protesters, chanted “Dhoni die, die”, AFP reported. Not only that, they also burnt effigies of the then long-maned 26-year-old wicket-keeper batsman who had played 68 ODIs for India scoring 1,958 runs. One of the protesters, Sohan Mahto said, “It seems Dhoni is banking more on modeling than wicketkeeping and batting.” Dhoni had initially burst into the cricketing world as an aggressive batsman with a unique ‘helicopter shot’ to his name.

Also watch:

Meanwhile, it has emerged that people have protested in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and Haridwar, Uttarakhand after the loss by breaking TV sets. Others have set fire to the cricketers’ posters.