India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming Pune: When and where to watch 2nd ODI live online, TV Coverage

India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli during his knock in the 1st ODI, (Source: BCCI)

With the series at stake, an under pressure Indian cricket team will take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday afternoon at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. After winning their last six bilateral series comfortably, India find themselves in a tricky situation as they need to win both the games from here. It took a record-breaking 200-run stand from Ross Taylor and Tom Latham to get the better of their formidable opponents, putting New Zealand on the cusp of a rare series win in India. Other players will take a lot of confidence from the way these two players faced the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. For India, Kohli led from the front on Sunday with his 31st ODI ton but did not get the support from his team. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma had a tough time early on against the lethal pace of Trent Boult and would like to make amends. The Kiwis missed a second spinner and would be tempted to play Ish Sodhi tomorrow along with Mitchell Santner, who bowled effectively, in place of medium pacer Colin De Grandhome, who went for runs.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

The India vs New Zealand match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

When will India vs New Zealand second ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand second ODI match will be played on Wednesday, 25 October from 1:30 pm.

Where do I watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

The India vs New Zealand ODI will be broadcast live on Star Sports1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

How to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live online?

You can get India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live score updates on FinancialExpress.com. Apart from this, Hotstar will also live stream the match.

Here are the squads:

India:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker and Ish Sodhi.