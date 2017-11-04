India vs New Zealand Score, 2nd T20 Ind vs NZ Cricket highlights: New Zealand beat India by 41 runs

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 2nd T20: Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first in Rajkot.

India vs New Zealand Cricket Score 2nd T20: Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first in Rajkot. Kohli said that he would have preferred to chase anyway. The Indian cricket team has made only one change in the playing XI. Mohammed Siraj has been given his maiden cap in place of Ashish Nehra. With the Ashish Nehra retirement fest over, the focus is now back on the ongoing T20 series between India and New Zealand. Indian cricket team leads the series 1-0 right now and ideally, Virat Kohli would like to wrap up things in Rajkot by taking an unbeatable lead. More than anything else, New Zealand’s fielding let it down in Delhi as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan dismantled the bowlers. Whether it was dew or the pressure that got to them, Kane Williamson said there were no excuses. Colin Munro showed a lot of promise in the final ODI but failed again in the first match. Kiwis would want more runs from Martin Guptill as well who has had a quiet tour so far. We can expect a dry wicket which will provide no assistance to the bowlers. It could be another high scoring game of cricket. Indian score is 112/4 after 15 overs.

WATCH | India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Streaming 2nd T20

Here are India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Cricket Score Updates:

11:00 PM: Colin Munro has been selected the man of the match.

10: 25 PM: India lost the second T20 match. New Zealand win the game by 41 runs

10: 22 PM: Dhoni goes for 49 runs, Indias lose its 8th wicket

10: 20 PM: Defeat becomes inevitable for the Indian side. India need 49 runs from 6 balls

10: 15 PM: Indian batting side shatters, loses 7 wickets. Axar Patel gets out after scoring 6 runs.

17.3: WICKET! A Patel (5) is out, c Kane Williamson b Trent Boult, 130/6 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2017

10:06 PM: India loses its fifth wicket, Virat Kohli goes after scoring 65 runs playing 42 balls

16.3: WICKET! V Kohli (65) is out, c Glenn Phillips b Mitchell Santner, 123/5 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2017

10: 03 PM: Dhoni hits a sixer in the 16th over. India needs 76 runs from 25 balls

9: 59 PM: After the end of 15 overs, India scoreboard 112/4

9: 51 PM: Dhoni helps India cross the 100 run mark in style, hits a massive sixer in the 14th over

9: 47 PM: Virat Kohli completes his half-century playing 32 balls. MS Dhoni comes to the crease. After 12 overs India scores 85 runs losing 4 wickets.

9: 38 PM: Fall of wicket goes on. India loses its fourth wicket. Hardik Pandya gets out for 1.

9: 35 PM: India loses its third wicket. Shreyas goes to the pavilion after scoring 23 runs playing 21 balls.

9: 27 PM: India crosses the 50 mark in 7.2 overs, Virat Kohli and Shreyas trying to build a firm partnership

9: 20 PM: India gets 40 runs on the scoreboard after 6 hours

9: 15 PM: Shreyas leads the Indian batting charge, after 4 hours, India reaches 35/2

9: 10 PM: India loses its second wicket, Rohit Sharma gets out after scoring 5 runs.

9:03 PM: India loses its first wicket on just 6 runs. Shikhar Dhawan gets bold scoring just 1 run playing 4 balls

8: 57 PM: The match has been resumed.

8: 52 PM: The start of the match has been delayed due to tower power failure. India needs a run rate of 9.85 to successfully complete the 197 run-chase.

8: 35 PM: New Zealand misses the 200 runs mark. Scores 196/2 in 20 overs, sets the target of 197 for India. Bruce 18(12) Munro 109 (58).

8: 21 PM: Colin Munro completes his century in 54 just balls. After 18.3 overs, New Zealand scores 179/2. Bruce 13 (7); Munro 101 (54). New Zealand run rate reaches 9.98

8: 02 PM: Shiraj takes the second wicket in the 15th over. Kane Williamson goes to pavilion after scoring 12 runs playing 9 balls

14.2: WICKET! K Williamson (12) is out, c Rohit Sharma b Mohammed Siraj, 140/2 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2017

8: 00 PM: Munro keeps the fire-work on, Munro’s strike rate goes beyond 190.4. New Zealand scores 136/1 after 14 overs. Williamson 8 (7); Munro 73 (36)

7: 55 PM: Munro leads the charge from the front, completes his half-century. After 13 overs, New Zealand 122/1 Williamson 7; Munro 60

7: 45 PM: Chahal takes the first wicket for the Indian side. Martin Guptill goes at 45 (41)

11.1: WICKET! M Guptill (45) is out, c Hardik Pandya b Yuzvendra Chahal, 105/1 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2017

7:40 PM: Munro and Guptill keep the run rate at 8 runs per over. New Zealand inching closer towards an unbeaten partnership of 100 runs. After 10 overs, New Zealand scores 83/0 Guptill 43 (38) Munro 27 (22)

7:31 PM: Colin Munro hits two massive sixers in the eighth over. After 8 overs, New Zealand scores 68/0.

7: 29 PM: After seven overs, the New Zealand Score Board stands at 52/0. Guptill 32 (29) Munro 17 (14).

7:17 PM: Mohammed Siraj was replaced by Jasprit Bumrah after just one over. He gives only 3 runs from the 1st over. The openers haven’t been too attacking here.

7:12 PM: Siraj bowled a slightly expensive first over. He gave away 10 runs from the first over. However, Bhuvi from the other end has been economical so far.

7:08 PM: New Zealand – 15/0

Martin Guptill – 9 (10)

Colin Munro – 5 (2)

7:02 PM: FOUR! First boundary of the match comes from Martin Guptill’s bat. He is off the match and so is New Zealand.

7:00 PM: The openers are out in the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in hand. This is becoming a familiar sight every time India play.

6:55 PM: Martin Guptill has been silent throughout the series. He needs to come good if New Zealand want to stay alive in this series. Colin Munro too will have to play a blistering knock.

6:42 PM: It will be a good test of character for Siraj who has been performing exceptionally well in domestic cricket. Not to forget that he had a decent IPL this year too. Here is a look at the latest visuals as the Indian team gets ready for the match:

Covering all bases #TeamIndia gears up for the 2nd T20I against New Zealand #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/B2HsGTXQYr — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2017

6:30 PM: It is time for the toss. Both the captains are out in the middle. Kane Williamson wins toss, elects to bat first. Mohammed Siraj comes in for Ashish Nehra, confirms Virat Kohli.

6:25 PM: It has been confirmed! Mohammed Siraj will make his debut for the Indian cricket team today. He was given the cap by the team management.

A moment to cherish for young Mohammed Siraj as he makes his debut for India today #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/0ttCZpLeoo — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2017

Here are India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 squads:

India – Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand – Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Bruce, Glenn Phillips(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.