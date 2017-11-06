India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Streaming 3rd T20 Thiruvananthapuram: When and where to watch Ind vs NZ live online, TV Coverage

New Zealand defeated India by 40 runs in the second T20I on Saturday in Rajkot to make the series 1-1. (PTI)

New Zealand defeated India by 40 runs in the second T20I on Saturday in Rajkot to make the series 1-1. The star of the match was Colin Munro who played an unbeaten 109-run innings to give the Kiwis a solid start and helped his team post a stiff target of 197. In reply, India’s opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan who had added an impressive partnership of 159-runs in the 1st T20, failed to make an impact and were dismissed early by Trent Boult. Although the Indian captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni tried to achieve the massive total by scoring 65 runs and 49 runs respectively, they failed to do so as India fell short by 40 runs. Mohammed Siraj was given his maiden cap and replaced the recently-retired Ashish Nehra – he had played his farewell match at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. The action now shifts to ‘Gods own country’, Kerala where both the teams will give their all to win the match with the series at stake.

When is India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match will be played on Tuesday, November 7.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match will be played at the Green Field Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

What time does India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match begin?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM. The toss will take place half an hour before to the first ball that is 06:30 PM.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match live?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports network from 06:00 PM which also includes the pre-match show.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live cricket streaming 3rd T20?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be live streamed on HotStar. For all scores and updates, one can follow FinancialExpress.com.

INDIA Squad– Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Squad– Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi.