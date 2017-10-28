India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Streaming 3rd ODI: When and where to watch Ind vs NZ live online, TV Coverage

India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Streaming 3rd ODI: After winning the second ODI at Pune comprehensively and levelling the series 1-1, the Indian cricket team will now take on New Zealand in the 3rd and final ODI. (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

After winning the second ODI at Pune comprehensively and levelling the series 1-1, the Indian cricket team will now take on New Zealand in the 3rd and final ODI of the series at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. In the last match, a clinical performance by Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped the Indian team win the match comfortably. Bhuvi moved the ball both ways to pick up three important wickets before measured fifties from Dhawan (68 off 84) and Karthik (64* off 92) took the hosts past the line with four overs to spare. Virat Kohli would be satisfied with his team’s performance and Dinesh Karthik’s half-century might answer his number 4 woes.

However, India would want to see some runs from Rohit Sharma before the series is wrapped. In the last game, Rohit fell to an innocuous delivery by Southee when he failed to keep a flick down. Also, the team management might promote MS Dhoni up the order to give him more playing time. The winner of this match will also clinch the series.

Where is India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The India vs New Zealand match will be played at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

When will India vs New Zealand third ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand third ODI match will be played on Sunday, October 29 from 1:30 pm.

Where do I watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The India vs New Zealand ODI will be broadcast live on Star Sports1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

How to watch Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI live online?

You can get India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live score updates on FinancialExpress.com. Apart from this, Hotstar will also live stream the match.

Here are India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI squads:

India – Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand – Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi.