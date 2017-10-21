India vs New Zealand 2017 Live Streaming: When and where to watch 1st ODI live online, TV Coverage

(Source: PTI)

After football mania, the cricketing fever is about to begin with the New Zealand cricket team’s tour of India. Indian cricket team is ready to take on the Kiwis in the three-match ODI (One-Day International) series closely followed by a similar T20 series. While India will look to continue its winning streak going against New Zealand, the Kiwis, who were beaten in 2016 (2-3) will try to avenge the series by grabbing this one. The series offers both the teams an avenue to fix all their chinks. The cricketing fans are expecting nail-biting matches given the squads of both the teams.

When is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

The first one-day international of the series will be played on Sunday (October 22). The match will begin at 1:30 PM by Indian Standard Time. Toss will be held at 1 PM.

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

The first match will be played in the famous Wankhede Stadium of Mumbai, the stadium which saw the World Cup finals in 2011. A huge crowd is expected to flock to the stadium to watch the Men in Blue taking on the Kiwis.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live on TV?

For those fans who could not get the tickets to the match, you can enjoy the match at TV channel STAR Sports. STAR Sports 1 and STAR Sports 1 HD will broadcast India vs New Zealand live match. Hindi feed can be viewed on STAR Sports Hindi 1, STAR Sports Hindi 1 HD.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand live streaming 1st ODI?

Hotstar.com will broadcast live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI and to get live scores of the match, you can tune into www.financialexpress.com