India vs Netherlands World Hockey League Semi-final Live Online Streaming: When and where to watch hockey match, live TV coverage

India vs Netherlands World Hockey League Semi-final Live Online Streaming: After defeating Pakistan on Sunday in the World Hockey League Semi-final, a confident Indian hockey team will now take on Netherlands in its fourth and last group match of the tournament on 20th June. So far, India has dominated the tournament by winning all the three group matches. After defeating Scotland 4-1 and Canada 3-0, the men in blue went on to beat Pakistan 7-1 win. However, the Indian captain Manpreet Singh wants to keep his focus on the upcoming games.”It was a very good win for us not because it was against Pakistan but because we did well in the areas that had concerned us when we played the 3 Nations Invitational Tournament in Germany before coming to London,” he said after the match. Meanwhile, the Dutch team is ranked number four in the world and will be tough to beat.

When is the World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands?

The World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands will be played on June 20, 2017.

What time is the World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands?

The World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands begins at 6:30 PM IST (Tuesday evening). You can catch the live updates on FinancialExpress.com.

What channel will air the World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands?

The fourth match of the competition for India will be aired on the Star Sports Network.

Where is the World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands being played?

The World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis centre, London as all the matches in the tournament are slated to be at the same venue.

How do I follow the World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands live?

The World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on FinancialExpress.com.