India vs Malaysia Hockey World League semi-final 2017: Manpreet Singh led team beaten 3-2 in thrilling match

The two Indian goals were scored by Ramandeep Singh. (Source: PTI)

India vs Malaysia Hockey World League semi-final 2017: India has lost the semi-final of the Hockey World League 2017 to Malaysia in a nail-biter of a match. The Malaysian Hockey team defeated the Indian team 3-2. India had won all but one match it had played in the group stages. However, the hockey team had lost the final game in the group stage to The Netherlands by a 3-1 margin. The performance of the hockey team despite the loss to The Netherlands has been top-notch.

Malaysia’s Razie Rahim scored all three goals for their team, while the two Indian goals were scored by Ramandeep Singh. The first four goals of the match were scored within 11 minutes in the second quarter.

