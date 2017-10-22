India vs Malaysia Hockey LIVE Updates: Match over! India win 2-1, lift trophy!

While the match is being played at great pace and there is end-to-end action, chances have come for all, but only Ramandeep has grabbed it to actually score. (Source: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)

India vs Malaysia Hockey LIVE Updates: Asia Cup Final score in first quarter: India are leading 1-0 after a great goal by Ramandeep Singh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. While the match is being played at great pace and there is end-to-end action, chances have come for all, but only Ramandeep has grabbed it to actually score. In case India go on to lift the trophy, it will be their third ever Asia Cup Hockey triumph. For fans though, India are already champs as they beat Pakistan again and this time with an increased lead on Saturday to enter the final. India thrashed Pak 4-0 in the last game of the Super-4!

Fourth quarter

Match over! India have beaten Malaysia 2-1! The last quarter was a thriller with India desperately trying to hold onto the lead. They did that, even though the Malaysians scored a goal, that would have given them hope to restore parity. But that was not to be. India win the Asia Cup after a decade’s gap!

India clinch the coveted #HeroAsiaCup 2017 (Men) crown with a thrilling win over Malaysia on 22nd Oct.

Malaysia pulled things together in the last quarter, but that was more due to the Indians getting distracted by the clock. They were trying to run down the clock and in the process making mistakes and giving away the ball too easily on the break leaving gaps at the back. It took all of Manpreet’s discipline to ensure the defence stayed strong and repulsed the Malaysian waves time and again! To restore parity Malaysia, in the dying moments even deployed its goalie as a player! This adventurism came after their hopes were restored due to a major success before that. And that was a big goal! It was Shaahril Saabah who scored the goal and ensured that the match went into its last moments with a lot of anxiety for all concerned! He scored from close quarters with as much as 10 minutes to go till the end of the encounter. The goal came after Malaysia had won a penalty corner but squandered it with the player concerned flicking it wide much to Indian fans’ joy!

Third quarter

India have started dominating proceedings now that the Malaysian have tired themselves out and they are also not being able to come up with telling attacks that could open the Indian defence. In fact, Malaysian players have begun to easily give away possession and that is where India has looked to take advantage of. Two Indian players got great chances to put the contest beyond dispute but they bungled it. One was Lalit Upadhyay, when his shot flew over the goal and the other was Ramandeep shooting wide – they both should have done much better. However, Indian players themselves have been wasteful and one instance was really glaring – ball got stuck Satbir under his shoe! Another instance of wastefulness was when, at the third quarter, India won a long corner, but wasted it blatantly!

Second quarter



HT! A fantastic 1st half for India as they have a two-goal cushion heading into the break.

That India have a game-plan was obvious in the second quarter – allow the Malaysian to have the ball, but then hit them with a fast counter-attack by exploiting the vacant spots they were not properly marking. The strategy paid off, as India scored yet another goal in the quarter leading up to half-time. What this strategy required was that the Indian strikers fall back as soon as their attack fizzled out. The players showed discipline and were quick to return to their defensive duties to peg back Malaysia every time.

Goal! The goal this time came from an unlikely source – Lalit Upadhyay. In one such lightning-quick counter-attack, he was the recipient of a fine pass by Akashdeep in the circle and all he had to do was plunk it into the net. Score: 2-0 for India. This came just minutes after yet another attack in which Akashdeep shot towards goal, but it is deflected and thereafter it is put high. However, a penalty corner ensued from that. Harmanpreet too had a shot at the goal before this from the middle of the circle, but all he got was a long corner in return.

First quarter

In the first quarter, Ramandeep scored as early as the third minute. And as things go in the final, the team that scores first sits back and absorbs pressure and gives up the attacking momentum. That allowed the Malaysians to dominate the quarter. Still, the quality of the Indian side in attack and even in defence shows that while India had 2 shots at Malaysian goal that were squarely on target, the opponent had none! In defence, Sardar SIngh broke the back of almost every Malaysian attack with his superb tackling skills.

However, the Indian side did not manage to launch attacks after Sardar’s special play got them the ball. The defenders were working very well in unison as even a Malaysian penalty corner went abegging. The reason why the Malaysian attackers were not getting to move freely was because the Indian defenders were quick to close in on the ball and denied any open space for the rivals to exploit.

Here's Team India's XI for the grand finale vs Malaysia in the #HeroAsiaCup 2017 (Men) on 22nd Oct.

How India scored the goal:

In a well-orchestrated move, SV Sunil managed to feed Ramandeep and the player managed to find the net easily. Clearly, the surprise was on India’s side as the Malaysians were caught napping.