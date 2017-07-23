  3. India vs England Women’s World Cup 2017 Final: Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and co to chase 229 runs for win; Twitterati say good luck, all the best and more

India vs England Women’s World Cup 2017 Final: Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and co to chase 229 runs for win; Twitterati say good luck, all the best and more

India vs England Women's World Cup 2017 Final: With every ball delivered in the final match of ICC Women’s World Cup, the excitement is increasing among the fans in India. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions.

By: | Published: July 23, 2017 7:07 PM
India vs England Women's World Cup 2017 Final: India's Jhulan Goswami (L) celebrates with team mates the wicket of England's Fran Wilson, who went out for a duck. (Reuters)

India vs England Women’s World Cup 2017 Final: With every ball delivered in the final match of ICC Women’s World Cup, the excitement is increasing among the fans in India. With an eye firmly planted on the beautiful ICC trophy, Twitterati are reacting with enthusiasm and hope. Since morning on Sunday, wishes have started pouring in for Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kau, Jhulan Goswami and the rest of the team. And as soon as the match started, fervour reached its peak and stayed there with fans sharing their feelings about the ongoing match. People could not stop praising Jhulan Goswami who took three wickets for the team in 10 overs by giving away just 23 runs. Congratulatory messages were posted on Twitter. There was no end to the reactions for the entire team India. While some called the team India members superstars, others termed them role models and so on. The team is playing against England and has been given a target of 229 runs to win the match. One user compared this final with Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan, in which the local team plays against the Britishers and beats them. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

The target for India is 229 runs and they will have to bat really well to win the match.

