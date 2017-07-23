India vs England Women’s World Cup 2017 Final: Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and co to chase 229 runs for win; Twitterati say good luck, all the best and more

India vs England Women’s World Cup 2017 Final: India’s Jhulan Goswami (L) celebrates with team mates the wicket of England’s Fran Wilson, who went out for a duck. (Reuters)

India vs England Women’s World Cup 2017 Final: With every ball delivered in the final match of ICC Women’s World Cup, the excitement is increasing among the fans in India. With an eye firmly planted on the beautiful ICC trophy, Twitterati are reacting with enthusiasm and hope. Since morning on Sunday, wishes have started pouring in for Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kau, Jhulan Goswami and the rest of the team. And as soon as the match started, fervour reached its peak and stayed there with fans sharing their feelings about the ongoing match. People could not stop praising Jhulan Goswami who took three wickets for the team in 10 overs by giving away just 23 runs. Congratulatory messages were posted on Twitter. There was no end to the reactions for the entire team India. While some called the team India members superstars, others termed them role models and so on. The team is playing against England and has been given a target of 229 runs to win the match. One user compared this final with Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan, in which the local team plays against the Britishers and beats them. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

229* bante hai choriyo aaj maarlo maidan agar jeeto gi to misaal ban jaaugi aur misaal di jaati hai bhuli nahi #INDvENG — THUGS OF GOTHAM (@MalikKh316) July 23, 2017

The whole nation is behind and rooting for you #TeamIndia . It’s a special day so enjoy every moment ????@BCCIWomen #WWC17Final — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 23, 2017

This is going to be a HUGE chase. We need to bat the best we have ever had to win this because this is not a good wicket! #INDvENG #WWC17 — Harsh Jain (@hdbarjatya) July 23, 2017

Looks like everyone is watching #INDvENG today. Never seen such an enthusiasm before. All thanks to superstars of @BCCIWomen. — Anurag Shukla (@Anuraag_Shukla) July 23, 2017

Not sure if we can get the Kohinoor back from England but we definitely want this world cup #WomensCricket #WomensWorldCup2017 #INDvENG — Amit Raheja (@amitraheja) July 23, 2017

The target for India is 229 runs and they will have to bat really well to win the match.