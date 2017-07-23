India vs England Women World Cup 2017 Final: After Eng beats Ind, PM Narendra Modi hails Indian cricket team

India vs England Women World Cup 2017 Final: Our women cricketers gave their best today, posted PM Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

India vs England Women World Cup 2017 Final: Within minutes of the result coming in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to hail the Indian women cricket team’s performance in the World Cup final, and said that they gave their best. This came in the wake of England beating the Mithali Raj lead Team India by 9 runs today at the Lord’s ground. The Indian women’s cricket team let slip a historic title triumph with nerves getting the better of it in a tense summit clash against England, leaving Mithali Raj’s giant-slaying side with the runners-up tag for a second time in the ICC World Cup, here today, PTI reported.

It was an anti-climactic result for India since they were well on course for a memorable triumph, sitting pretty at 191 for three in 42.5 before a batting collapse saw them bowled out for 219 in 48.4 overs. Needing just 38 runs off 43 balls,the Indian lower middle order committed harakiri losing seven wickets for 28 runs in 6.5 overs.

Opener Punam Raut (86) and Harmanpreet Kaur’s (51) steady half centuries had set the platform but once they departed it was far from a smooth ride as England’s consistent strikes turned it into a cliff-hanger. Veda Krishnamurthy (35 off 34 balls), Sushma Verma’s (0) and Jhulan Goswami (0) were dismissed in space of nine balls. Krishnamurthy had raised hopes with a cameo but her sloppy shot selection off Anya Shrubsole in the 45th over changed the script as it exposed the tailenders to a pressure situation which they could not cope with.

Our women cricketers gave their best today. They have shown remarkable tenacity & skill through the World Cup. Proud of the team! @BCCIWomen — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2017

Nevertheless, Indian women team emerged as a force in world cricket with some inpsiring peformances such as Harmanpreet Kaur’s fearless strokeplay.