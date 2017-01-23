India vs England: why playing Ajinkya Rahane was a disastrous decision?

Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for just 1 run in the 3rd ODI. (Source: Reuters)

Right before the start of the ODI series against England, India was facing a tough task to select the openers because of too many options available. When the selectors will sit next time to pick the squad, they will face the similar problem but for completely different reasons.

All the three players drafted as openers in the playing XI during the series, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane had a disastrous time and now that India doesn’t have to play a single ODI before the Champions Trophy this year, selectors are going to have a tough time.

The most disastrous decision of the series was to include Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI for the final ODI. You may think that Dhawan had failed miserably in the first two ODIs and dropping him was the right decision, but no it wasn’t.

Had Dhawan failed in the last match as well, selectors would have had a clear picture in front of their eyes and the left-handed batsman’s time in blue jersey would have been up. However, what happened was that Rahane came in and was dismissed for just 1 run.

Now, this has made the situation worse for the team management. Rahane’s failure means that India, now has not two, but three out of form openers. So, when Rohit Sharma comes back into the squad, there will be a musical chair for the other opening slot.

Another important thing is that only three openers will board the plane to England and given Shikhar Dhawan’s performance in the previous edition of the Champions Trophy and Virat Kohli’s trust in KL Rahul, Rahane might be the man to miss out.