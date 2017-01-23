  3. India vs England: Virat Kohli loses thrilling game; check out the Twitter reactions

India lost a thrilling contest by a mere 5 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, as England finally won their first match on India's tour of 2016-17.

By: | New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2017 12:15 AM
England finally won their first match on India's tour of 2016-17. (Reuters) England finally won their first match on India’s tour of 2016-17. (Reuters)

India lost a thrilling contest by a mere 5 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, as England finally won their first match on India’s tour of 2016-17. Captain Eoin Morgan was all smiles as his trusted lieutenants Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes delivered in the slog overs by picking valuable wickets.

Particularly, Chris Woakes managed to pitch the ball in the right areas after being carted out for a six followed by a four in the first 2 balls. India almost crossed the line needing 6 runs off 4 balls. Virat Kohli has started celebrating in the dugout. But there was stunned silence in the crowd as the next four balls were ‘dots’ and England came out from nowhere to defeat India by 5 runs.

The Twitter world was kept busy all day as two cricket crazy nations were engaged with the thrilling dead rubber match. England finally managed to avoid yet another whitewash; as Virat Kohli lost his first ODI as captain in home soil. Here are some tweets reflecting the result:

Action now shifts to Kanpur, where the T20 series begins on the Republic Day. It won’t be surprising if the T20 series witnesses scores like 200+ or a century by a top order batsmen from both the camps, given the form they are in. India will expect to go all guns blazing encore as England is a much more dangerous side in the T20 format.

