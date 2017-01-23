India vs England T20 series: Ravichandran Ashiwn and Ravindra Jadeja rested, Parvez Rasool makes a comeback

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the T20 series against England. (Source: Reuters)

Just three days before the start of the T20 series against England, India have decided to rest their two main spinners, Ravinchandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadjea. They have been replaced in the squad by leg-spinner Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool.

Even though Amit Mishra had a wonderful outing against New Zealand last year and picked up 15 wickets in 5 ODIs, he was pushed to warm the bench in the ODI series against England. On the other hand, Parvez Rasool who became the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India in 2014, has played just international match so far.

Rasool is a useful player with the bat too and would be expected to contribute in the lower order, if he finds a place in the playing XI. Yuzvendra Chahal who had an excellent IPL with RCB last year and was part of the Zimbabwe tour, is already a part of the squad and will face challenge from the two new names in the team.

Both Ashwin and Jadeja have been rested due to increased workload and a long Test season that is coming up. India have recently defeated England in the five-match Test series and also won the ODI series 2-1. Ravichnadran Ashwin picked up 28 wickets in those 5 Tests and 3 wickets in the ODIs. On the other hand, Jadeja had 26 wickets to his name in the Test series while 4 in the ODI series.

India is scheduled to play one-off Test match against Bangladesh starting from February 9 and a four-match Test series against Australia starting from February 23. The first match of the T20 series against England will be played at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur on January 26.

India’s squad for T20s against England: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra.