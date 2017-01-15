India vs England ODI: When a ‘superstitious’ Anand Mahindra invoked US son-in-law in Virat Kohli led team’s triumph

Anand Mahindra believes that his son-in-law had a role to play in India’s win against England. (Source: Reuters)

While ‘Virat Kohli’s team India’ was busy pulling off the record run-chase against England in the first ODI at Maharshtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, the entire country was praying from them including the Chairman and Managing Director of Mahindra Group, Ananda Mahindra. He tweeted that he was convincing his son-in law who just landed in the country that he was the reason behind India’s victory against England.

“Was watching with my American son-in-law who just arrrived today.Trying to convince him he brought our team luck & needs to keep coming back,”said Mahindra on twitter. It shows that no matter how busy you are, when India is playing a cricket match, you leave everything and stick to your TV sets.

However, this is not the first act of superstition in cricket. In fact, you’ll b surprised to know that many cricketers are themselves involved in such activities. While its no surprise that Virender Sehwag used to play without a number on his jeresey because it brought him luck, very few people know that Sourav Ganguly used to bat with his ‘guru’s’ photograph in his pocket.

The act is not limited to Indian players and former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardhne didn’t use to take his pads off even after getting out because he believed that his team had a better chance of winning the game this way. Even former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist went to play with a sqaush ball in his right hand throught the 2007 ICC World Cup thinking that it helped his batting. He actually went on to score a match-winning century in the final.

India went to chase down their highest total against England by scoring 356 runs in just 48.1 overs and won the match by 3 wickets. Virat Kohli (122) and local boy Keadar Jadhav (120) shined for India by scoring superb centuries while Hardik Pandya played a little cameo of 40 runs towards the end.

India now leads the series by 1-0 and will take on England in the second ODI at Cuttack on January 19. Mr. Mahindra, we just hope that your son-in-law stays in the country for that match as well.