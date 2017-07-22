India vs England live streaming: When and where to watch Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 Final live TV coverage

India vs England live streaming: The Indian women’s cricket team will take on the England’s women team in the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 final. (Source: BCCI)

India vs England live streaming: The Indian women’s cricket team will take on the England’s women team in the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 final on Sunday afternoon with a chance to rewrite history. The women’s team has reached the final of the Women’s cricket World Cup only once before this when it lost the game against Australia in 2005. The Mithali Raj-led squad has been living a dream so far in the tournament and stormed its way into the final by beating six-time champions Australia in the semifinals. Having beaten England in the tournament earlier, the Indian team will be full of confidence for Sunday’s game. In case you are wondering how to watch Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 Final, we have got you covered:

When is the India vs England ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 final?

The India vs England final will be played on Sunday i.e. July 23.

What time is India vs England ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 final?

All the Wolrd Cup matches that featured the Indian women’s cricket team started at 3 pm IST. The final between India and England will be played at the same time.

WATCH the highlights of India’s 36-run win over Australia in #WWC17 semi-final here – http://t.co/CLCEKdb6zL — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 21, 2017

Where is India vs England Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 final being played?

The final between India and England will be played at the historic ground of Lord’s.

Where to watch India vs England live streaming?

The India vs England ICC Women’s World Cup final match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD. You can also follow India vs England live score updates on FinancialExpress.com.

Here are the squads for India vs England final:

India Women: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween and Smriti Mandhana.

England Women: Heather Knight(C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Danielle Hazell, Beth Langston, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Taylor, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt and Lauren Winfield.