India vs England Kolkata ODI: Why this loss may come back to haunt Virat Kohli

India vs England Kolkata ODI: The Virat Kohli led India lost the final match in the ODI series by five runs. It was a very high scoring match with both teams managing to score in excess of 300 runs. While a few good innings by the Indian batsmen led them virtually to the cusp of victory, but ultimately they fell short. The problem with the match ending up in this manner was that England batsmen have scored big in each and every match. Although they lost most matches except this one, the Englishmen managed to score well and it took some outstanding batting from India to win them the series 2-1.

The Champions Trophy is in in the summer of 2017 and India will be going there. With the English tails up because they have managed to score well and bowl India out in at least one ODI, Captain Eoin Morgan would be a satisfied man. On English pitches, Indians will have to deal with a resurgent England side in seaming conditions and their batsmen and bowlers would be pumped up – that Kohli was very much interested in winning this crucial match was clear from the fact that he was so nervous as he watched the Indian batsmen trying to bat themselves towards victory. If India had imposed an ODI whitewash, the next time India would have played England, it would have ensured that Virat Kohli and co faced them with confidence. Now, there is a chance that England will offer a much better fightback simply because they managed to do well even in a losing cause – series wise.

The Champions trophy is a very prestigious tournament and India will really have their task cut out to get their hands on the trophy. But to do that, they will have to overcome some questions the Englishmen posed today – from batting to bowling – in England.