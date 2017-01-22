India vs England Kolkata ODI: 5 key reasons for loss

India’s Ajinkya Rahane leaves ground after being dismissed by England’s Chris Woakes. (Source: AP)

India was riding high on confidence after the first two wins against England at Pune and Cuttack respectively but the loss at Kolkata was always on the cards and for some reasons, the team remained ignorant about it. In the first two games, the mistakes were covered by the brilliance of individuals, however, this wasn’t the case in the third ODI as India lost the match by 5 runs. Here are the main reasons behind that loss.

1. Top-order failure

Before the start of the series, India had a healthy competition for the opening slots but by the end of it, none of the players have their position fixed. Opening stands for India in this series read as, 13, 14 and 13 respectively. Moreover, they lost wickets in bunches and put the lower order under too much pressure. In the Champions Trophy to be held in England, this could cost India big.

2. Virat Kohli’s handling of Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin was the biggest disappointment for India in this series. Their lead bowler was all over the place and Virat Kohli should have asked him to toss the ball up like the previous game, however, the Indian captain failed to motivate him enough.

3. Hardik Pandya’s careless shot

Hardik Pandya is a very exciting player but sometimes his excitement can cost his own team. This is what happened in the final ODI. With 45 runs needed from 28 balls and Kedar Jadhav on the other hand, he played across the line and threw is wicket away at a crucial time allowing England to make a comeback.

4. Ravindra Jadeja’s poor understanding of situation

Jadeja made his ODI debut in 2009 against Sri Lanka but is yet to mature as an international batsman. Kolkata ODI was a reflection of that as he went for a rash stroke despite India already getting 12 runs from that over. At that time, he should have simply played second fiddle to well-set Jadhav instead of trying something fancy.

5. Death Over bowling

India allowed England to post a total of 321 runs in bowler-friendly conditions and their death bowling was once again the reason for it. Jasprit Bumrah failed to get his Yorkers right and if wasn’t Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s excellent effort from the other end, the total could have been bigger.