India vs England: Kedar Jadhav’s performance is a tight slap on BCCI selectors’ faces

Kedar Jadhav was named ‘Man of the series’ in the ODI series against England. (Source: Reuters)

A week ago not too many people had heard about Kedar Jadhav, those who did, thought of him as another bits and pieces player who has been included in the side just to fill the void in the middle-order before a big name turns up and owns that spot. As it turned out, in a gap of seven days, the pock-sized player from Maharashtra wrote his name on the number six spot for India and is unlikely to be replaced anytime soon.

He followed his heroics in the first ODI against England where he scored a century with a cameo in the second match and a fighting knock of 90 in the third ODI. Suddenly, he is being hailed as the next finisher for India.

During the match, commentators referred to Jadhav as a young player on multiple occasions. However, Jadhav who made his first-class debut in 2007-08 Ranji season, will turn 32 this year in March and is a consistent performer in domestic cricket for Maharashtra.

Still, for some reasons the selectors kept ignoring him and he made his debut in 2014 at the age of 29 years. He scored his maiden century in his 4th ODI game and yet, Jadhav had played just 12 ODIs before the start of the ODI series against England in last 2 years.

As much as we should be excited about another player stepping up and performing at the big stage, it is a big question mark over India’s selection policy. In the past, we have seen names like Subramaniam Badrinath grinding themselves in the domestic cricket only to be ignored by the selectors again and again.

Surprisingly, Virat Kohli who is Jadhav’s captain in the IPL also failed to realise his potential and picked Jadhav in only four matches of the previous edition. What is more surprising, is that despite averaging over 46 in first-class cricket, he has never been picked in the Test side.

All we can say is that his recent performance is a tight slap on the selectors’ faces and should be enough to keep him in the ODI setup for at least some time now.