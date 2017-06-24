India vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Indian side sets a mammoth target of 282 for England; what all happened

India kicks off the campaign against England. (AP)

After nerve-racking three weeks of ICC Champions Trophy in England, the action now shifts to the ICC Women’s World Cup. The Indian side led by captain Mithali Raj started their campaign against the host team England. The Indian side comes in the tournament with a 16 match winning spree whereas England has not played a single international game in over six months. India has concluded the first inning of their opener against England in the ICC Women’s World Cup. The target set by Mithali Raj and Co is 281/3. The strong batting side of India has once again proved itself with every player contributing to set the mammoth target. It started with the opener Smriti Mandhana who fired shots in all corner of the ground and then ended with Mithali and her floppy hat going on the aggressive. Amidst all this, the anchor work was done by Punam Raut. The fact that England is playing after a long break reflected in their rusty bowling.

The tournament had gathered a fair amount of news even before it kicked off. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on June 19 that the winner of the ICC Women’s World Cup will leave richer by $660,000. The runner-up will take home $330,000. The tournament will be played by eight nations across four venues in England and will be played from June 24 to July 23 . ICC has been working to enhance the reputation of women’s cricket around the world and to achieve this task it had announced in May that the total prize money for the tournament to be $2 million. It is ten times the amount from the last season in 2013. Nevertheless, the teams that qualify for the knockout stages will get $30,000 each even if they lose. The losing semi-finalist will bag $165,000.

Another interesting thing in the tournament is the usage of Decision Review System (DRS) will be used for the first time in women cricket.

The second innings has started with England 45 for 2 wickets after 13 overs.