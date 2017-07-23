India vs England ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Final: Sachin Tendulkar son Arjun helps Mithali Raj and co in nets; watch video

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun went a step ahead of the rest and actually joined the women’s team for their nets session. (Source: PTI)

Sunday is an important day for Indian cricket as Team India will take on England with the hope to clinch its first ever Women World Cup title. As the Mithali Raj led team is getting ready to face hosts England, wishes and advice are pouring in for them from all across the country. However, Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun went a step ahead of the rest and actually joined the women’s team for their nets session. Arjun Tendulkar who is a medium pacer bowled to Veda Krishnamurthy and Mithali Raj in the nets ahead of the final.

However, this isn’t the first time when the left-arm fast bowler was bowling to international stars in the nets. The 17-year-old was seen bowling to England men’s cricket team earlier this month before their first Test against South Africa. Back then, there were reports that Arjun Tendulkar had also injured England’s wicketkeeper batsman Jonny Bairstow with a yorker. Coming to the World Cup, the Indian women’s team made it to the final game after defeating Australia by 36 runs in the semifinal.

Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun, is one of the net bowlers for India women today. Bowling t Veda here. #WWC17 @ESPNcricinfo pic.twitter.com/M37es7GINf — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 22, 2017

Led by Mithali Raj, the women’s team has been in superb form and the Indian skipper hopes that the side will go on to win the trophy. “For me and Jhulan (Goswami) it is very special because we are the only players from 2005 still with the team and for us it feels like going back to 2005,” Raj said. “We are all very excited to be part of the World Cup final. We knew this tournament wasn’t going to be easy but the way the girls have turned up at every situation when the team needed,” she added.

If India wins, it will become only the fourth team to do so with England, Australia and New Zealand sharing all the preceding titles. The Indian captain is currently the second highest run-getter of the tournament with 392 runs to her name.