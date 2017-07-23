India vs England final Women World Cup 2017: Jhulan Goswami is Bengal Tigress, here is why

India vs England final Women World Cup 2017: Another child of West Bengal seems all set to make history at the famed Lord’s cricket ground. (Reuters)

India vs England final Women World Cup 2017: Another child of West Bengal seems all set to make history at the famed Lord’s cricket ground, which is also known as the ‘Mecca of Cricket’. Now after Sourav Ganguly, it is the turn of Jhulan Goswami to leave a mark in the record books. Jhulan proved to be a tigress in the playing field as she hunted down the English batters, the pacer took three wickets while only giving 23 runs in her 10 her overs. Entirely justifiably, a Kolkata based sports goods supplier had recently introduced a red cricket ball titled ‘Bengal Tigress’ in honour of Goswami, according to newswire service PTI.

Jhulan Goswami has chosen the greatest of cricketing venues to showcase her prowess as one of Indian women cricket’s finest medium pacers. Maintaining an excellent economy rate has always been Jhulun’s strong point, but in the last few years, her strike rate had fallen to quite a degree. But she has once again risen to the opportunity and played her fine game. Her experience paving a way for India’s victory. And just like Sourav Ganguly who had been termed the Phoenix, she too has risen from the ashes and proved herself in the semi-final and now the final. The Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar tweeted saying ”What an incredible spell by Jhulan! Proud of your effort! Plenty of cricket to be played. Keep pushing hard”.

What an incredible spell by Jhulan! Proud of your effort! Plenty of cricket to be played. Keep pushing hard… #IndvsEng #WWC17Final — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 23, 2017

In the summer of 1996 Sourav Ganguly had made 131 at the Lord’s, Ganguly’s century is considered one of the most elegant centuries made by a debutant on foreign soil. Ganguly is more famous for waving his shirt at the Lord’s balcony after the victory in the Natwest Trophy final in 2002, according to PTI.