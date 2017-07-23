India vs England Final, LIVE Cricket Score, Women’s World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj team aim for glory

India vs England, Live Cricket Score: This is only the second time that India has made it to the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

So, the day has finally arrived. It is time for India vs England ICC Women’s World Cup final. The Indian women’s cricket team will take the field with one eye on history aiming to give a happy ending to their fairytale run in the tournament so far. The Mitali-Raj team has been dominant in the last two matches beating Australia and New Zealand comprehensively and will look to ensure that their gripping campaign comes to a logical conclusion. This is only the second time that India has made it to the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup and the last time it suffered a 98-run loss against Australia in 2005. The men’s cricket team won its first title against West Indies at the Lord’s in 1983 and it is the same venue where today’s final will be played.

Playing Conditions: The pitch looks good for batting and you can expect a lot of runs to be scored on Sunday afternoon. Batting should be the obvious choice after winning the toss. However, with 80% precipitation forecast rain might play a spoil sport in the match. The good part is, there is a reserve day for the final. So, even if there is rain, we will get a complete match on Monday.

Here are India vs England Final LIVE Cricket Score:

Here are the squads for Women’s World Cup 2017 final:

India Women: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween and Smriti Mandhana.

England Women: Heather Knight(C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Danielle Hazell, Beth Langston, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Taylor, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt and Lauren Winfield.