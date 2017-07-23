Harmanpreet Kaur gets Rs 5 lakh reward from Punjab government; CM Amarinder Singh extends best wishes

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Final, England vs India: India’s Harmanpreet Kaur in action. (Reuters)

Praising effort of Harmanpreet Kaur, who has won hearts of cricket lovers with her smashing innings against Australia in just 115 balls in the semi-final match ICC Women’s World Cup and steered India to its finals, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a cash reward of Rs five lakh for her. The CM on Sunday called up Harmanpreet’s father, Harmandar Singh to congratulate him on the success of her daughter and told him about the reward, reported news agency PTI quoting the official spokesperson. The CM also extended his best wishes for a bright future of the Punjab girl and hoped that she would continue to make the country proud with her continuing brilliance. Also, he wished her and team India led by Mithali Raj for the final match which is going on in London against England. Wishing the team and announcing the cash reward for Harmanpreet Kaur, he posted, “Best wishes to @ImHarmanpreet & team India, they’re doing a great job in the World Cup so far, spoke to her father, also announced Rs 5L.” He further announced to review sports policy to accommodate sportspersons like Harmanpret in government jobs. “My govt will review sports policy to accommodate sportspersons like @ImHarmanpreet in govt jobs, committed to promoting their interests” the CM posted.

Best wishes to @ImHarmanpreet & team India, they’re doing a great job in the World Cup so far, spoke to her father, also announced Rs 5L. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 23, 2017

My govt will review sports policy to accommodate sportspersons like @ImHarmanpreet in govt jobs, committed to promoting their interests. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 23, 2017

This cash reward is not the only honour Harmanpreet has received, there are other promotions and felicitations are on the cards for batswoman. The Mumbai division of Western Railway (WR), which has employed her, said Kaur has shown extraordinary talent, and therefore, it would recommend to the Railway Board to promote her. A day before the final match between India and England, Ravinder Bhakar, chief PRO of WR issued a statement reading: “Certainly, we would recommend her name to the Railway Ministry for promotion. We will also felicitate her when she comes back home.” Harmanpreet Kaur is currently employed as Chief Office Superintendent in Mumbai. Lauding her effort, Bhakar said that “Whenever our players show excellence or perform outstandingly in international events, we recommend their names for promotion.”