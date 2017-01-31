India vs England 3rd T20 match preview: Will Virat Kohli experiment or put trust in current line-up?

Indian cricket team will look to wrap up the T20 series in B’luru. (AP)

Having won the second T20 in Nagpur, Team India is back into reckoning as the series is all squared 1-1. Thanks to the Indian bowling duo of Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah; particularly Bumrah, who bowled excellently in the previous game, leaking out only 5 runs in his last 2 overs.

India managed to win the second T20 solely because of the bowling efforts of the seamers. The batsmen have failed to impress in both the matches so far, barring KL Rahul’s 71 runs, that bolstered India’s total to 144. Rahul’s 71 is so far the highest individual score by an Indian batsman against England in T20s.

You may also like to watch this video:

Action now shifts to M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, which traditionally has produced high-scoring matches in the past. The small size of the stadium and flat wicket assists batting and slog overs hitting, as it brings nightmares to the bowlers. Captain Virat Kohli and his big-hitting boys will be looking to make the most of this wicket. The opening pair of Virat Kohli and local boy KL Rahul, who happens to be the flavour of Bengaluru crowd, courtesy, their exploits in RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) colours. They would look forward to give India a rollicking start tomorrow.

India’s power-packed middle-order in Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will also look to make it large here, having not scored big in the T20 series so far. Apart from them, the lower order batsmen Manish Pandey and Hardik Pandya would look to explode. However, this being the last limited-overs match for India before the ICC Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli might like to experiment by bringing in the southpaw Rishabh Pant (India’s U-19 star). The substitution of Parvez Rasool with Amit Mishra (1-25) worked wonder for India in Nagpur. Yuzvendra Chahal will also look to use the wicket as he knows the wicket well.

On the other hand, England has fared better than India on most occasions so far. While they chased down 147 easily in Kanpur, they narrowly lost in Nagpur. Eoin Morgan and co. will be looking at the Bengaluru wicket as redemption, by trying to pocket the T20 series in their already lacklustre tour of India, thereby ending it on a high, as toss won’t matter much in the IT-city of India.

Squads:

India squad: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Virat Kohli (capt), MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool.

England squad: Moeen Ali, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow.