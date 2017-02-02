India vs England, 3rd T20: 5 Talking points from India’s 75-run win at Bengaluru

Indian team won the T20 series against England 2-1. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli added another feather in his cap by winning the three-match T20 series against England 2-1. There were many positives for India in this series but the final match at Bengaluru stood out for multiple reasons.

Here are the 5 talking points from the 3rd T20I between India and England at Bengaluru:

1. Yuzvendra Chahal’s splendid spell

The 26-year-old was undoubtedly the biggest star of India’s series win and made the English batsmen dance to his tune finishing with the figures of 25/6 from his 4 overs. This was only the third time that a spinner had pickets 6 wickets in T20 cricket.

2. England’s batting collapse

England’s batting order witnessed one of the strangest collapses in cricket. The visitors lost their last 8 wickets for just eight runs surrendering for 127 from a strong position of 119 for 2. Eoin Morgan must be gutted with himself as his wicket triggered the collapse.

3. KL Rahul’s dismissal of no-ball

England’s tour of India will be remembered for substandard umpiring. There were so many poor decisions on this tour that Virender Sehwag remained DRS to Dharamsena Review System. On Wednesday, umpires made another blunder by giving KL Rahul out off a no ball.

4. Suresh Raina’s stunning catch

Suresh Raina was a positive for India in this series both with the bat and in the field. In the final T20I, he pulled off another blinder at deep mid-wicket to get rid of Ben Stokes at a crucial stage.

5. MS Dhoni promoted in the batting order

A lot has been said and written about MS Dhoni’s position in the batting order. However, the former Indian captain was promoted to number 4 in Bengaluru where once again proved his worth as a batsman. He went on to score his first T20 international half-century and helped India to a strong total.