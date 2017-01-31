India vs England, 3rd T20: 4 things Virat Kohli needs to correct before the final encounter against England!

Team India will look to win the T20 series tomorrow. (Reuters)

It was the valiant efforts of old war-horse Ashish Nehra with the new ball and Man of the Match Jasprit Bumrah with the old ball that helped India win the nail-biting match at Nagpur by 5 runs and squaring the series 1-1. However, there are certain issues that Virat Kohli and team need to address before taking the field at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

1. Converting starts into big scores:

M. Chinnaswamy is a graveyard for the bowlers and who knows it better than the RCB boys Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. India have failed to get past 150 in both the matches so far because batsmen have failed to convert starts into big scores. Kohli got out in 20s in both the games while Raina threw his wicket after scoring 34 runs in the first match. Another cause of concern for Virat Kohli will be the string of low scores scored by veterans Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni after their match-winning partnership in Cuttack.

2. Yuvraj Singh’s inability to rotate strike at the start:

Yuvraj Singh has really struggled in the T20 games so far. In the second match he took 12 balls to score 4 runs and ultimately gave away his wicket. Even in the first match his strike rate was below 100 which is a crime in T20Is. He needs to work on this aspect and correct it fast.

3. Hitting in final overs:

In the previous match India scored just 36 runs in the final 5 overs and lost 5 wickets. Had they scored 50-60 runs in the last 5 overs, then the total score could have easily gone past 170-180. England’s death bowling has been excellent in both the T20s but India have also helped them by taking some bizarre decisions. In the previous match MS Dhoni came out to bat with just 16 balls remaining.

4. Identifying the role of Hardik Pandya:

Hardik Pandya was coming off an outstanding ODI series but his role in the T20 setup is hard to understand. With India’s strong top-order, he isn’t getting too many opportunities to bat and as bowler he has bowled just 2 overs in the two games so far. It won’t be a surprise if the team management decides to go into the match with an extra bowler in Bhuvneshwar Kumar given the history of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.