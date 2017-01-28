India vs England, 2nd T20 predicted XI: Rishabh to make his India debut, KL Rahul to make way?

KL Rahul has failed to get going against England in the ongoing series. (Source: AP)

After losing the 1st T20I in Kanpur by 7 wickets, Virat Kohli’s men in blue will take the field in Nagpur with an aim to level the three-match series against England. However, the management faces a huge task of finding the right combination.

Here is our predicted XI for the second T20:

1. Rishabh Pant

When a 19-year-old is in a superb form like Rishabh Pant is, you don’t want to make him warm the bench for too long. Opening slot fits Pant’s game and will give a chance to play without any pressure.

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli made it clear after the 1st T20 that he will continue to open the innings in Rohit Sharma’s absence and it’s a smart move since it allows your best batsman to face maximum deliveries.

3. Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has finally got his favourite number 3 spot and he needs to make the best use of it. The left-handed batsman has an impeccable record at this position in IPL and would look to bring his experience into international cricket.

4. KL Rahul

Rahul has had a disastrous series so far failing in all the limited overs’ matches. However, keeping in mind that he is a bright future prospect, India should look to play him at number 4 where he bats for RC instead of dropping him from the side.

5. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj has made a dream comeback to international cricket against all the odds. However, he may have to compromise his number 4 spot keeping in mind the team combination.

6. MS Dhoni

Given that the boundary ropes in Nagpur have been moved by 10 metres, India may need Dhoni’s muscle power towards the end to hit some huge blows. So, it won’t be a bad idea to bat him at 6.

7. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya adds balance to the side and even though he didn’t do much in the previous T20 match, he is certainly a match-winner.

8. Amit Mishra

It’s strange that Amit Mishra is not finding a place in the playing XI despite having a terrific record at international cricket. Given Yuzvendra Chahal’s success in the previous match, Kohli should gamble by playing two leg-spinners.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for India in the previous match and would hope to get more support from the other end.

10. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has failed to find his rhythm so far in this series. His problem with no-balls have made the matter worse however, the 23-year-old is still India’s biggest hope in the limited overs cricket.

11. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Life has been unfair with Bhuvi in last couple of years. He is forced to warm the bench despite performing well. Playing Ashish Nehra ahead of him in the previous match didn’t work and the veteran maybe dropped for the next match.

Complete squad: Lokesh Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Parvez Rasool, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.