India vs England 2nd T20: Live Streaming and Where to watch in India

The series against England has been a completely dominated by the home side – till now; it has been a season where first the English Test side led by Alastair Cook & co. were whitewashed 4-0 and later the ODI side led by Eoin Morgan lost a nail-biting high-scoring series 2-1. Until the Test series ended, it was quite predictable that India will win courtesy key roles played by captain Virat Kohli (leading the batting charts) and Ravichandran Ashwin (leading the bowlers pack).

But, things changed as England are now leading the T20 series. Cricket purists clearly indicated that the ODI and T20 series will be more closely fought encounters. That has been proved right, as Team India under the reign of new captain Virat Kohli is under pressure of losing a home series – the T20 series. The match to be played today things have become a bit more tougher, as Team India has a poor record at the VCA stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur; having lost both the previous encounters – to Sri Lanka by 29 runs on Dec. 9, 2009 and New Zealand by 47 runs on March 15, 2016 in the ICC World T20.

If England win today, it will be their first series win against India in India since 2012-13 season. Having won the 1st T20, England is riding high on confidence and will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3 match T20 series.

When is the second T20 between India and England?

The second T20 International between India and England will be played on January 29.

Where will the second T20 be played?

The second T20 between India and England will be played at VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur.

Where can one watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 (English) and Star Sports 3 (Hindi). It can also be seen in HD channels: Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the second T20 start?

The live broadcast of the T20 encounter will start at 7:30 PM while match begins 8:00 PM.

Where can you follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow the live blog at www.financialexpress.com