India vs England 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan deserves to be dropped despite an average of 43

Shikhar Dhawan after getting out in the second ODI. (Source: AP)

Before India and England took the field at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium, a lot was written and spoken about Shikhar Dhawan’s place in the playing XI. The popular vote was to drop him because of the extended poor run of form. However, the left-handed batsman somehow managed to keep his place.

He started his innings with a couple of sweet boundaries off David Willey. For a moment it looked like Dhawan is back to his best and today might be his day. The conditions were perfect for his batting style, the ball was coming on to the bat nicely and right then, Dhawan did what he has been doing for some time now.

He simply got out. Yes, he played on a straight delivery on to his stumps, leaving the fans fuming once again. And, its high time that India moves on and start looking for other options.

Shikhar Dhawan’s ODI average is 42.92 and that’s far better than AJinkya Rahane’s average of 32.88 but one needs to understand that Rahane is not Dhawan’s only competition. Once Rohit Sharma will be fit again, he will be drafted into the playing XI straight away and given the way KL Rahul has performed over the last 12 months, it will be tough to leave him out as well.

Not to forget that Karun Nair who scored a 300 against England last year is also an opening batsman in the limited-overs format. Add to that the continuous pressure build by Rishabh Pant and Mandeep Singh and suddenly you find that Dhawan may not be a part of Virat Kohli’s long-term plans.

So, the smart decision would be to move on and explore the other options so that they are ready by the 2019 ICC World Cup.