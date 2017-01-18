India vs England 2nd ODI, Cuttack preview: Virat Kohli face death over woes, batting order confusion over MS Dhoni continues

Virat Kohli will hope for a better performance from his bowlers in the 2nd ODI. (Source: Reuters)

After a dramatic match in Pune where the fans witnessed Virat Kohli’s men in blue succesfully chase down a target of 351 runs against England and take a lead of 1-0 in the three-match ODI series, the action now moves to Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Both the teams will have a lot of things to ponder upon ahead of this clash and would hoping for an improved performance from their bowlers.

In the previous match, more than 700 runs were scored and among all the bowlers who bowled more than 5 overs from both the sides, only Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja had an economy rate of less than 5.50 runs per over. For India death bowling will once again be a major challenge, especially after conceding 105 runs in the last 8 overs of the previous match. England, on the other hand, must have learnt that they can’t expect to win matches by stopping runs against this Indian batting line-up and need to get them out.

Eoin Morgan is a smart captain and he realises that Indian cannot be taken lightly. After losing the first ODI he said, “What hurts the most is we had India at 63/4, we didn’t expect Jadha to come out and play like that, credit to his hundred. We take our hat off to him.” Another positive for India was the responsible knock of Hardik Pandya in the lower-order which will give Virat Kohli a lot of confidence.

Jasprit Bumrah could not get his yorkers right in the previous game but is still India’s best bet in the slog overs. He will need some support from the other end. Spinners had a tough time in the first ODI and things are likely to stay like that with dew playing a major role in the second match.

According to the local curator, the dew starts settling in by 5.30 pm. “There has been heavy dew for last few days and we will try our best to negate it — by using chemical spray, two super-soppers and roping the field,” Patnaik said.

This might tempt England to drop Adil Rashid in favour of Liam Plunkett. Rashid went for 50 runs from his 5 overs and with dew playing an important part he could virtually find himself out of game once again in Cuttack.

As far as batting is considered, both the teams look settled on that front. England is an aggressive side and we won’t be surprised if the 300-run mark is broken once again.

However, Virat Kohli would want his top order to score more runs with just 2 ODI matches left before the Champions Trophy. Ajinkya Rahane might find a place in the side at the cost of Shikhar Dhawan whose poor run of form in international cricket continued in Pune.

MS Dhoni will once again be in the spotlight. Despite so many discussions over his batting position, he was sent to bat at number 5, after Yuvraj Singh. It will be interesting to see if the team management persists with that batting order or Dhoni is promoted.

The last ODI match on this venue was played on November 2 2014 when Indian put up 363/5 on the board to beat Sri Lanka by 169 runs. Both Ajinkya Rahane and Shikar Dhawan scored a century in that game while Virat Kohli led the side in MS Dhoni’s absence.