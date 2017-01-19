India vs England, 2nd ODI: centuries by ‘vintage’ Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni help India beat England by 15 runs

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh added 256 runs for the fourth wicket in the 2nd ODI. (Source: PTI)

India have defeated England in the 2nd ODI of the three-match ODI series by 15 runs to take an unbeatable lead of 2-0. Chasing a target of 382 runs, England put up a good fight but remained 15 runs short of India’s total.

Eoin Morgan (102) scored a terrific century for the hosts while Jason Roy (82) and Joe Root (54) scored fifties as well. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star bowler for India and finished with the figures of 65/4.

After winning the toss England asked India to bat first. Chris Woakes proved his captain’s decision right and got his side to a dream start by dismissing KL Rahul (5), Shikhar Dhawan (11) and Virat Kohli (8) with just 25 runs on the board.

Virat Kohli celebrates the win with Jasprit Bumrah. (Source: PTI)

However, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni had different plans. The veterans used all their experience and handled the situation smartly. They took their time and kept rotating the strike. Once both the batsmen were settled, they shifted gears and there was no place in the Barabati Stadium to hide for the England bowlers.

Comeback man Yuvraj Singh was surely the star of the show and raced his way to his 14th ODI century. On the way, he surpassed his career best high score of 139 runs which he scored against Australia in 2004. In his knock of 150 runs, Yuvraj hit 21 fours and 3 sixes.

Dhoni on the other hand, reached his 10th ODI century and was dismissed by Liam Plunkett for 134 runs. Dhoni’s innings included 10 fours and 6 sixes. Yuvraj Singh was named Man of the match for his superb knock. The duo put together a partnership of 256-runs for the fourth wicket. Kedar Jadhav also played a cameo of 22 runs in the lower order.

What a series this proving out to be, not for the bowlers though! These two sides have provided enough entertainment in last two weeks. It’s unfortunate that England have lost both the matches despite scoring 350 plus runs on both the occasions. The third ODI will be played in Eden Gardens, Calcutta on January 22.