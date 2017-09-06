India vs England 2018: Full Schedule, fixtures, venues

India will travel to England for a five-match Test series, three ODIs and as many T20s next year. (Photo: PTI)

India will travel to England for a five-match Test series, three ODIs and as many T20s next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday. England will kick start their 2018 summer season, with a two-match Test series against Pakistan on May 24 at the Lord’s. Subsequently, the Eoin Morgan-led side will play five ODIs and lone T20 match against Australia from June 13 at Kia Oval before India tour to England to play one of the most anticipated series of the year. The Virat Kohli-led side and England will play three T20 matches from July 3 at the Old Trafford, which will be followed by three ODIs and then Tests at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Trent Bridge, the Rose Bowl and The Oval.

Prior to limited-overs series against Australia, England will also travel to Edinburgh for a lone ODI against Scotland on June 10. Reflecting on the same, ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison admitted that the five Tests against India is at the heart of next summer’s international programme. “This is always a much-anticipated contest which attracts a huge following across the globe for the five-day game.Test match cricket has a strong, consistent and passionate following across England and Wales and the seven summer Tests, starting with the Pakistan matches, are sure to attract good crowds,” Harrison said.

“Alongside these, England’s white-ball contests against India, Australia and Scotland will give a fascinating guide to form ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, to be staged here in 2019,” he added. Last time, India slumped to a 1-3 defeat to England in the five-match Test series in 2014, while they thumped England 3-1 in the five-match ODI series and lost the only T20I match.

It should be noted that it would be Virat Kohli’s first tour to England as captain and a chance for him to take avenge of 2014 drubbing.