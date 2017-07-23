India vs England 2017 Women World Cup final: Go for it Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and co, give it to the Poms

India captain Mithali Raj, right, plays a shot watched by Australia’s wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 semifinal cricket match between Australia and India (Image Source: Twitter/BCCI Women)

The Indian men’s cricket team, which is currently in Sri Lanka, have wished Mithali Raj and Co. “all the best” for their much-anticipated summit clash of the ICC Women’s World Cup against England to be played today at The Lord’s, London. In a 13-second video, Virat Kohli’s men, along with the support staff, were seen giving their best wishes to the Indian eves.

“Go for it ladies. Give it to the Poms,” was the message given by newly appointed Team India head coach Ravi Shastri. “On behalf of the whole Indian team and the support staff, all the way from Sri Lanka, we want to wish ‘All the best’,” said Kohli along with the entire team.

Riding high on confidence following their astounding victories over New Zealand and Australia, Indian eves will look to draw inspiration from the 1983 World Cup victory of Kapil Dev and his team and will aim to clinch their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title when they take on hosts England.

India’s best performance in the event has been a runners-up finish in the 2005 edition, where they lost to Australia in the final. En route to the summit clash in the 2017 edition of the Women’s World Cup, it has been a team performance for India. Raj has led from the front with 392 runs she is the second-highest run-getter in this World Cup.

Opener Smriti Mandhana began the fireworks at the top of the order in the beginning of the tournament and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur took it to a different level with her incredible power-packed 171-run knock against Australia in the semifinals. Veda Krishnamurthy’s late onslaught converted a middling total into a daunting one in final league fixture against New Zealand.

Also Watch:

VIDEO: Good luck galore to @BCCIWomen all the way from Sri Lanka ahead of the 2017 ICC World Cup final http://t.co/sfq9y5BwEW #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2017

On the bowling front, Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad have been able to contain the rival batters. England, on the other hand, is on a winning spree as they have won seven straight games to enter the summit clash. The only loss they had was to India in the tournament opener.

If India wins, they will become only the fourth team to do so with England, Australia and New Zealand sharing all the preceding titles.