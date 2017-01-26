India vs England, 1st T20: Virat Kohli’s bad omen as captain continues

India lost the 1st T20I against England by 7 wickets. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli has smoothly taken over the captaincy of the national side from MS Dhoni and has produced some great results in last 12 months. However, his bad omen of losing the first match as captain continued against England in the first T20I against at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

England chased down the target of 148 runs with ease thanks to the responsible knocks of captain Eoin Morgan (51) and Joe Root (46*) with 11 balls remaining handing over Virat Kohli an unwanted record of losing his first match as captain in all the three formats.

His first match as the Test captain was against Australia in 2014 when MS Dhoni was ruled out of the Adelaide game due to an injury. Despite scoring centuries in both the innings, Kohli could not prevent his side from losing the match by 49 runs.

He also lost his first match as the captain of the ODI team in 2013 but still boasts of a very good record in all the formats. Kohli has won 16 of his 20 matches as the ODI captain and 14 of his 22 Tests keeping Indian unbeaten in the longer format throughout 2016.

However, he would have wanted a better start to his career as the T20 captain but as things turned out, it wasn’t India’s day at Kanpur.

On a decent batting wicket, Indian batsmen failed to build partnerships and managed to put just 147 runs on the board and went on to lose the match by 7 wickets. We hope that he bounces back in the next game and improves his record like he did in the other formats.