India vs England, 1st T20 preview: Focus on new entrants as Virat Kohli’s India take on England in the shortest format

After a riveting ODI series where 2090 runs were scored, highest ever in a three-match ODI series, the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur is all set to host the first T20 international between India and England on Republic Day i.e. January 26. While England has pretty much the same squad that played in the ODI series, 6 new names will feature for India. Also, the Indian team is highly dominated by RCB which is also led by Virat Kohli with as many as 5 players from the franchise making it to the squad.

Jasprit Bumrah picks himself as first choice fast bowler and even though Ashish Nehra is back in the team but it will interesting to see if the team management decides to leave Bhuvneshwar Kumar out, after his impressive performances in the final two ODIs.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested and Parvez Rasool will take the role of the all-rounder along with Hardik Pandya. The second spinner’s selection would be a toss between Amit Mishra and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Opening pair is still a problem for India and in Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan’s absence, KL Rahul will have another new partner. Selectors have shown confidence in 19-year-old Rishabh Pant who has been in sublime form this season in domestic cricket but he will face tough fight from Mandeep Singh.

Experienced Suresh Raina makes a comeback in the team and will make a formidable middle-order with Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. Sadly, the side was picked before the ODI series and hence, Kedar Jadhav wasn’t included in the squad.

On the other hand, England would be happy to see Jadhav’s name missing from the team sheet. While England’s batting order remains same, there are few changes in the bowling unit.

Chris Woakes who started with the new ball has been replaced in the side by Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan who didn’t play any of the ODIs might also get a game due to his IPL experience.

Given both the sides’ record in the recent T20 matches, we may be up for another thrilling series full of nail-biting moments.

Squads:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Parvez Rasool, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Tymal Mills, Jake Ball.