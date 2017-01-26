India vs England, 1st T20: How Eoin Morgan outplayed Virat Kohli with his spin card!

Virat Kohli was dismissed by Moeen Ali in the first T20 at Kanpur. (Source: AP)

India is always considered a graveyard for the spinners and playing an off-spinner against men in blue in India in a T20 match with little assist from the wicket is not less than a suicide. However, England’s limited overs’ captain Eoin Morgan not only out-played his counterpart with his usage of spinners but also out-smarted him in the 7 wicket victory over the home side at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur.

The visitors went in to the game with just one specialist spinner in Adil Rashid and their other option was all-rounder Moeen Ali. Morgan surprised the opposition by not using Rashid at all in the game while Moeen Ali who wasn’t probably even the first choice finished with the figures of 21/2 from his 4 overs and went to win the ‘Man of the match award.’

At one stage, India looked set for a good total with score-board reading 55/1 at the end of the 7th over with both Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina looking in a dangerous mood. Identifying that Raina is left-handed batsman and may find it tough to score against the ball turning away from him, Morgan introduced Moeen into the attack.

However, it was Kohli who gifted his wicket on the first ball of Moeen’s spell. Ideally, Morgan should have taken Moeen off the attack after that and brought in his front-line spinner but given that both Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina are left-handers, he sticked with the off-spinner.

It turned out to be a master-stroke by the visiting captain as not only Moeen Ali was economical but also picked up another important wicket of Manish Pandey breaking the backbone of Indian batting.

On the other hand, when India took the field Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets in his first over allowing India to make a comeback into the match after England got off to a quick start. Surprisingly, Kohli took him off after just two overs despite knowing that the only way to win the match was by picking up all the wickets of the opposition.

He also didn’t use Yuvraj Singh who is an accomplished bowler himself. While Kohli had got the better off the opposition throughout this tour, it was Morgan who did it in this match.