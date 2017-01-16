India vs England, 1st ODI: Virender Sehwag to Boman Irani, Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli & co’s record run-chase

The 200 runs partnership between Virat and Kedar snatched the game from England. (AP)

India defeated England in the 1st ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune by 3 wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. Match-winning centuries by captain Virat Kohli (122) and Kedar Jadhav (120) took India out of danger – at one stage they were 63/4. The 200-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav was sufficient to frustrate the English bowling attack and Hardik Pandya controlled the innings thereafter with contributions from Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin taking India over the line to ink a memorable win. In fact, India achieved the mammoth target of 350 with 11 balls to spare! The achievement of the improbable feat virtually broke Twitter; check out the reactions by the twitteratis:

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag made the most hilarious tweet as he wrote- "Hahahahahaha ! Dus Guna Lagaan Vasool. #INDvENG"

Hahahahahaha !

Dus Guna Lagaan Vasool.#INDvENG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2017

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle tweeted- "No sanctity to 350! But this has been a stunning chase showcasing Indian batting depth."

No sanctity to 350! But this has been a stunning chase showcasing Indian batting depth. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2017

Filmstar Boman Irani tweeted- "It is such a joy to see the reaction of @JadhavKedar 's parents in the stands. Real. Human. Beautiful. #INDvENG"

It is such a joy to see the reaction of @JadhavKedar ‘s parents in the stands. Real. Human. Beautiful.#INDvENG — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 15, 2017

Freddie Wilde (cricket analyst) tweeted- "Jadhav's strike rate of 157.89 for his 120 (76) is the eleventh highest strike rate for a second innings hundred in ODI history. #IndvEng"

Jadhav’s strike rate of 157.89 for his 120 (76) is the eleventh highest strike rate for a second innings hundred in ODI history. #IndvEng — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) January 15, 2017

Cricket statistician Mohandas Menon came out with his facts. He tweeted- "ODI targets of 350 or more successfully chased most times… 3 by India 2 by South Africa 1 by England #IndvEng"

ODI targets of 350 or more successfully chased most times…

3 by India

2 by South Africa

1 by England#IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 15, 2017

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif congratulated Team India tweeting- "Congratulations @anilkumble1074 and Team India. This was one heck of a chase. Kedar Jadhav has given tears of joy. #INDvENG"

Congratulations @anilkumble1074 and Team India. This was one heck of a chase.

Kedar Jadhav has given tears of joy.#INDvENG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 15, 2017

Irfan Pathan also tweeted- "Such an amazing chase despite losing 4 early wickets.well done team India @BCCI.Great knocks by @imVkohli @JadhavKedar #INDvENG"

Such an amazing chase despite losing 4 early wickets.well done team India @BCCI.Great knocks by @imVkohli @JadhavKedar #INDvENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2017

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted- "Super, super chase by Team India. This is new age Indian cricket: talented, aggressive, above all, fearless. #INDvENG"

Super, super chase by Team India. This is new age Indian cricket: talented, aggressive, above all, fearless. #INDvENG — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 15, 2017

Former cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted- "Congrats Team India on a historic win ? 1 more special knock frm @imVkohli?Very impressed with the way @JadhavKedar played under pressure? -VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281)"

Congrats Team India on a historic win????????1 more special knock from @imVkohli ????Very impressed with the way @JadhavKedar played under pressure???? — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2017

The 2nd ODI between India and England will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on 19th January, where Team India will look to go with the winning combination and try to emulate their efforts from 1st ODI victory. The Barabati pitch is also expected to be a run-fest. However, toss will once again be vital as both the teams would like to bat second.