India vs England, 1st ODI: has Jasprit Bumrah’s mystery been solved?

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 79 runs against England in the first ODI. (Source: Reuters)

Even though Jasprit Bumrah’s career is just 9 One-day internationals and 21 T20s older, he was already being hailed as one of the best fast bowlers produced by India. His ability to bowl yorkers at will was praised by all but when Bumrah took the field against England during the 1st ODI at Pune, he looked a completely different bowler or maybe was made to look like one.

His length was all over the place, yorkers were missing and the Gujarat lad went on to concede 79 runs from his quota of 10 overs. To anyone who has seen, Bumrah bowl in the past, this performance was a disappointing one for many reasons. First of all, the pitch was assisting the fast bowlers in the initial overs and Hardik Pandya showed exactly what one could do if the ball is pitched in the right areas.

You may also want to watch:

However, Bumrah kept missing his length. He was either too full or too short. But, that is not something he is known for. Bumrah has made a name for himself through his death bowling but that was the next disappointing thing as he failed to get his yorkers right and in fact ended up bowling multiple waist-height full tosses that were called no-balls. On some other hand, the umpires might have asked the captain to remove him from bowling but Bumrah was lucky enough to survive today.

If you look at the mystery bowlers of the past, almost all of them lost their shine after a while. Starting with Paul Adams, whose action became more popular than his performances, Ajantha Mendis who was once scared of and even Lasith Malinga who could never hit his prime again after being dismantled by Virat Kohli in an ODI in Australia.

Bumrah, is a bowler of similar mould. Not too many batsmen may have come across an action like that and this is the reason why he was able to make an initial impact at the international stage. But, with the kind of technology available these days, oppositions can easily watch the footage for previous matches and break the mystery around a bowler.

One would hope that performance against England was just one-bad day in the field for Jasprit Bumrah and he’ll come back stronger in the coming matches.

You can get all the live scores and updates of the 1st ODI between India and England here: England 350/7, Live Cricket Scores, India vs England, 1st ODI: England scores highest total against India in ODIs!