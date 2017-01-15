India vs England, 1st ODI: Centuries by Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav help India beat England by 3 wickets in Pune

Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav guided India to a record run chase against England in the first ODI. (Source: AP)

India took a lead of 1-0 in the three-match ODI series beating England by 3 wickets in a thrilling encounter at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Centuries by Virat Kohli (122) and Kedar Jadhav (120) with a partnership of 200-runs for the fifth wicket proved enough to pull off India’s highest successful run-chase against England and 4th highest overall in ODIs.

Chasing a target of 351 runs, India got off to a poor start and lost both the openers KL Rahul (8) and Shikhar Dhawan (1) with just 24 runs on the board. Yuvraj Singh looked good during his knock of 15 runs but threw it away by playing an unnecessary stroke. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni also had a poor evening and was out for just 6 runs.

Kedar Jadhav walked in to bat when the side was struggling at 63/4 but took the game away from the opposition. He The local boy smashed 120 runs off just 76 balls becoming the 6th fastest Indian to score a century in ODIs. He was rewarded with the Man of the Match award for his game changing knock.

The new Indian captain Virat Kohli was full of praises for the middle-order batsman. Kohli himself scored his 27th ODI century and 17th in run-chases for India. He was dismissed for 122 by Ben Stokes.

Hardik Pandya also played a cameo towards the end by scoring 40 runs off 37 balls before Ravinchandran Ashwin finished the game by hitting Moeen Ali for a six.

Jake Ball was the pick of the bowlers for England finishing with the figures of 67/3 while Ben Stokes picked up two wickets for 73 runs.

Earlier, in the day England scored 350 runs for the loss of 7 wickets after being asked to bat by Virat Kohli after winning the toss. Joe Root (78), Jason Roy (73) and Ben Stokes (62) scored half-centuries for the visiting side. Hardik Pandya was the only Indian bowler who impressed and registered the figures of 46/2 from his nine overs.

The second ODI will be played in Cuttack on Thursday i.e. January 19. Don’t forget to join us for all the live scores and updates.