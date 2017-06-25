India vs Canada Hockey World League semi-final: Manpreet Singh led team loses 2-3, finishes on 6th spot

Indian hockey team lost 2-3 against Canada to finish at the 6th spot in Hockey World League semi-final. (Source: Hockey India)

India vs Canada Hockey World League semi-final: The Indian hockey team lost 2-3 to Canada despite taking an initial lead on Sunday in the fifth-sixth spot clash of the Hockey World League semi-final. India had taken a lead of 2-1 by the end of the first two-quarters with both the goals coming from Harmanpreet Singh and from the penalty corners. However, Canada made a good comeback in the later stages of the game to win the match by 3-2. With this loss, India finished on the 6th spot. In its previous match, the Indian hockey team had defeated Pakistan 6-1 while Canada had won 7-3 against China.

Canada scored twice within six minutes of the third quarter to win the game 3-2. With this victory, Canada has also booked a place in the 2018 World Cup in India. Earlier in the tournament, the Indian hockey team had defeated Canada 3-0 in the group round.

This will go down as a huge upset for the India team which is ranked above the Canadian side. Before this, India had lost to a lower ranked Malaysian side in the tournament. Gordon Johnston (3rd, 44th minutes) scored two goals while Keegan Pereira (40th) found the net once for the 11th ranked Canadians while Harmanpreet Singh’s goals came in the 7th and 22nd minutes. However, the loss won’t affect India’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup as the side has already qualified for the tournament, being the hosts. However, it was a crushing loss on the morale front.

Yesterday, India had defeated arch-rival Pakistan by 6-1. Ramandeep Singh (8th, 28th) and Mandeep Singh (27th and 59th) struck a brace each while Harmanpreet (36th) sounded the board in the third quarter in India’s comprehensive victory in the match. Talwinder Singh (27th) was the other goal-scorer for India.